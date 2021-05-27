The Definitive Ranking of Unforgettable Miami Marlins Uniforms
The new City Connect uniform embodies the swagger, vibrance, and vibe of Miami. Photo courtesy of the Miami Marlins. Last weekend, the Miami Marlins debuted their new Nike "City Connect" jerseys, an ode to the team's Latin American fans and, more specifically, the Cuban Sugar Kings, a minor-league club that played from 1954 to 1960. Fan reaction to the Marlins' new threads has been overwhelmingly positive — a rarity when it comes to alternate uniforms.www.miaminewtimes.com