Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Granby, CO

Thursday has sun for Granby — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Granby News Flash
Granby News Flash
 5 days ago

(GRANBY, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Granby. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Granby:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01B9oA_0aDEwYSq00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Granby News Flash

Granby News Flash

Granby, CO
5
Followers
50
Post
561
Views
ABOUT

With Granby News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granby, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Thunderstorms#Sun Today#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Calling#Advice#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Granby, COPosted by
Granby News Flash

Monday sun alert in Granby — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(GRANBY, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Granby. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Granby, COPosted by
Granby News Flash

Granby Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Granby: Tuesday, June 1: Areas of fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, June 3: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, June 4: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Granby, COPosted by
Granby News Flash

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Granby

(GRANBY, CO) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Granby, COPosted by
Granby News Flash

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Granby

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Granby: Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Granby, COPosted by
Granby News Flash

Get weather-ready — Granby’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Granby: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Grand County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grand by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of small creeks, streams, and ditches in the East Troublesome burn area. Some areas affected the Willow Creek valley along Highway 125, Drowsy Water Creek, and the East Troublesome Creek valley. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Grand The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Grand County in north central Colorado * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 222 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. There were two areas of heavy rainfall, one in the Troublesome Creek basin, the other between Highways 125 and 34 north of Grand Lake. This will cause small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Grand County TROUBLESOME CREEK is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.
Colorado Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Pueblo County, Colorado

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Pueblo County Colorado Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."
Granby, COPosted by
Granby News Flash

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Granby

(GRANBY, CO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Granby Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Grand County, COskyhinews.com

Heavy snow predicted for mountains

More winter weather is expected early this week, with up to 16 inches of fresh snow forecast by Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of Grand County, including Winter Park, Berthoud Pass and Rocky Mountain National Park starting at 3 p.m. Monday through 3 p.m. Tuesday.