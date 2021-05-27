Guest Editorial: The Duty to Discipline
Anyone with children can tell you, discipline has to start early. That belief seems universal among parents, so why would it be any different with our employees? Our employees are not children, of course, but for both groups correction of wrongdoing must begin when they're young. The sooner into their careers employees learn what standards they are expected to meet, the sooner they will strive to meet those standards and buy into that vision of their company.