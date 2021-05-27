Ozona Daily Weather Forecast
OZONA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.