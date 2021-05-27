Cancel
Ozona, TX

Ozona Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Ozona News Alert
 5 days ago

OZONA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aDEwT3D00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

Ozona, TX
With Ozona News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

