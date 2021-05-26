newsbreak-logo
Little Falls, MN

Lee Ann Maslowski, 79, Little Falls formerly of Sobieski

By WJON Staff
wjon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Ann Maslowski, 79 year old resident of Little Falls formerly of Sobieski died Monday, May 24 at St. Otto's Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 1 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 31 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the church in Sobieski.

wjon.com
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Little Falls, MN
City
Royalton, MN
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
City
Sobieski, MN
Person
Ryan
Person
St. Mary
hometownsource.com

Kayla Stielow embraces new role at Charles Lindbergh House and Museum

In many ways, returning to Little Falls is like coming home to Kayla Stielow, the new site manager at Charles Lindbergh House and Museum. After all, it was there it all kind of began, she said. Stielow started working as an interpreter at the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum four...
Morrison County, MNhometownsource.com

Morrison County Arrest Warrants

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued May 3 – 12.
Little Falls, MNhometownsource.com

Gabe Hirsch chosen at Little Falls Community High School Boy of the Month

Little Falls Community High School announced that Gabe Hirsch has been chosen as the Boy of the Month for May. He is the son of Tim and Missy Hirsch. In addition to being on the Honor Roll during his years at LFCHS, Gabe has been involved in a number of extracurricular activities. A forward on the Flyers hockey team and a catcher on the baseball team, Gabe prides himself on working hard and leading by example. Gabe was chosen as Athlete of the Month during his junior year for his fine play in hockey. DECA has been another activity of choice for Hirsch.
Little Falls, MNfallsradio.com

Newsletter: Friday, May 7th 2021

--Governor Tim Walz announced a three-step timeline to end nearly all state COVID-19 restrictions by May 28, and end the statewide masking requirement once 70% of Minnesotans age 16 years and older get their vaccine, or by July 1. The announcement comes as more than 2.6 million Minnesotans have gotten their shot and the state is on track to vaccinate 70 percent of Minnesotans by the end of June. Step one takes place at noon on May 7. It includes initial steps to relax some restrictions, primarily in outdoor setting. It removes limits for outdoor dining, events, and other get-togethers, and ends the mask requirement outdoors except at large venues with over 500 people and eliminates the state-established mandatory closing time for bars, restaurants, and food and beverage service at other places of public accommodation. The second step begins on May 28. Remaining capacity and distancing limits will come to an end, including for indoor events and gatherings. The requirements that will remain include: Face coverings indoors and for outdoor events that exceed 500 people. There will be no new safety requirements for businesses, though they must maintain their plans to keep their employees and customers safe – as they have from the beginning of the pandemic – guided only by a minimal universal state guidance document. The third step takes place once 70 percent of Minnesotans age 16 years and older – 3,087,404 Minnesotans – get at least one dose of the vaccine, but no later than July 1. The remaining face covering requirement and the requirement for preparedness plans will end. Work on vaccines will continue, and local jurisdictions and entities may set their own mask policies. Because the youngest Minnesotans are not yet eligible for the vaccine, the Safe Learning Plan for schools will continue until the end of the school year to protect students, teachers, and staff in schools. Additional protections will remain, including the eviction moratorium, a ban on price gouging, and eligibility exemptions for people who receive state services. The State will continue its emergency efforts to get Minnesotans tested and vaccinated and will continue to monitor the virus and the growth of variants in the months to come. Additionally, local jurisdictions and businesses may still require masks and have other requirements beyond July 1.
Little Falls, MNhometownsource.com

Layla Waltman chosen as Little Falls Community High School Girl of the Month

Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) announced that Layla Waltman was chosen as the Girl of the Month for April. She is the daughter of Mike and Beth Waltman. Waltman’s academic achievements are evidenced by her induction and two-year membership in the LFCHS Honor Society. Additionally, her leadership skills have been recognized by staff who have chosen her to be a two-year Link Leader.
Little Falls, MNhometownsource.com

Love for music shared through generations

Growing up in Long Prairie, it was her mother, Lillian Fehrman, who steered her onto taking piano lessons, said Kathy Pederson, piano teacher at St. Francis Music Center in Little Falls. She was about 5 or 6 years old when she first started to learn how to play the piano....
Little Falls, MNhometownsource.com

Mary of Lourdes announced Students of the Week

Mary of Lourdes Middle School (MOLMS) in Little Falls named its students of the week including (from left): Lucas Jendro, Gracie Ostendorf and Nora Dalen. Dalen, daughter of Anita and Jerry Dalen, said religion is her favorite class, she she feels language arts is the most valuable because people need to know how to read every day of their lives.