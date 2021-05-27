Cancel
Onawa, IA

Onawa Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Onawa News Flash
Onawa News Flash
ONAWA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aDEwGp000

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 39 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

