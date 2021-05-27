Onawa Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ONAWA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 69 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 39 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.