When we’re looking to start our mornings off with a healthy and nutritious meal, it can be sort of difficult to know where to start. From hidden sugars to too many carbs, there are myths and facts out there that are hard to differentiate. Case in point, the first part of our advice would be to shop for healthy, whole foods, and try to make everything from scratch. The next would be to read the nutrition label to find out what the macros are, but more importantly, the health content (like fiber, saturated fat, etc.). For us, it’s almost always a no-brainer. We love a good omelet or chia pudding that we have made overnight. For other options, we did some research to find out what else we could possibly have for our first meal of the day. Keep reading for more!