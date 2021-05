It's that time of the year again, the Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener! Events for this year will be up in Otter Tail County, in the Fergus Falls, Pelican Rapids, Battle Lake areas. Thursday will be the kick-off for the events, with the big day Saturday. A little rain will be possible, but it shouldn't wash away any fishing plans, it'll just make you a bit damp. Watch out for a few rumbles of thunder though. Remember to stay off the lakes when you see lightning/hear thunder! Highs for the three-day event will be comfortable, in the middle 60s.