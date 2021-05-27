Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wells, MN

A rainy Thursday in Wells — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Wells Bulletin
Wells Bulletin
 5 days ago

(WELLS, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Wells Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wells:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aDEwCI600

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 52 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 55 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wells Bulletin

Wells Bulletin

Wells, MN
9
Followers
49
Post
476
Views
ABOUT

With Wells Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wells, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Planning#Retirement Savings#Wells Thursday#Sunbreak#Rain Thursday#Light Rain#Money#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Things#Nearby Hikes#Theater#Nws Data#Household Tasks#Finances#Inspiration#Student Loan#Bookkeeping#Forums#Grey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Wells, MNPosted by
Wells Bulletin

Wells Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wells: Tuesday, June 1: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, June 2: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, June 3: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, June 4: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;
Wells, MNPosted by
Wells Bulletin

Take advantage of Friday sun in Wells

(WELLS, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wells. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Wells, MNPosted by
Wells Bulletin

Wells forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wells: Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Wells, MNPosted by
Wells Bulletin

Wells weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wells: Friday, May 14: Chance rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
EnvironmentPosted by
Wells Bulletin

4-day forecast for Wells

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wells: Tuesday, May 11: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 12: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 14: Chance Rain Showers;
EnvironmentPosted by
Wells Bulletin

Get weather-ready — Wells’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wells: Sunday, May 9: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 10: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night; Tuesday, May 11: Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 12: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;