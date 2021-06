Chelsea Football Club is based in an upscale neighborhood of London, not far from the River Thames. It is owned by a Russian billionaire, Roman Abramovich. The team is managed by a German, Thomas Tuchel, and populated by stars players from Spain, France, England and Senegal. So it may surprise those who have followed the team across some portion of its 116-year history that the Blues’ appearance in the 2021 Champions League final can be traced to a sunny day in Trinidad more than three decades ago.