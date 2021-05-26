newsbreak-logo
Little Falls, MN

Hugh Aloysius Scanlon, 85, Tucson, AZ

By WJON Staff
wjon.com
 3 days ago

Hugh Aloysius Scanlon, 85 year old resident of Tucson, AZ, died peacefully at home with family by his side on May 12th, 2021. A funeral mass will be held July 23rd at 1:00 p.m. at the Emblom-Brenny Funeral Home (900 1st St., SE) in Little Falls, Minnesota. Family and friends are invited after the ceremony to join us at the Little Falls VFW (1210 3rd Ave NE) to share food, memories and conversation. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, July 22nd at the funeral home.

