Stephen “Steve” (Fudd) S. Fiedler, 68, Rice

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Stephen “Steve” (Fudd) S. Fiedler, age 68, of Rice who died Tuesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House near St. Augusta. Rev. Kenneth Popp will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church in Rice. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.