newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rice, MN

Stephen “Steve” (Fudd) S. Fiedler, 68, Rice

By WJON Staff
wjon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Stephen “Steve” (Fudd) S. Fiedler, age 68, of Rice who died Tuesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House near St. Augusta. Rev. Kenneth Popp will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church in Rice. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

wjon.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Stephen, MN
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
City
Rockford, MN
City
Rice, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Christian Church#Quiet Oaks Hospice House#Sauk Rapids High School#Electrolux#Christian Burial#St Michael#Rev Kenneth Popp#St Augusta#Sister In Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSCNN

Biden has released his $6 trillion budget. Here's what's in it.

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Friday proposed a $6 trillion budget for fiscal year 2022, laying out details of a proposed dramatic increase in federal spending that serves as the underpinning of an economic agenda that seeks to transform the American economy as the country emerges from dual public health and economic crises.
Foreign Policytalesbuzz.com

China believes it will ‘own America’ within next 15 years

President Biden dropped an ominous note into his remarks to American service members at a Virginia military base Friday, telling them that his Chinese counterpart believes Beijing will “own America” inside the next 15 years. “We’re in a battle between democracies and autocracies,” Biden told troops at Joint Base Langley...