While everyone can get nervous on occasion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey over 11 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of nervousness, worry, or anxiety that can negatively impact their day-to-day lives and even their health. What exactly is anxiety, who is most likely to experience it, and what is the number one cause? Here is everything you need to know about the mental health disorder—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Symptoms That Might Secretly Be Due to COVID.