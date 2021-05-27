Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sycamore, IL

No Charges So Far in Sycamore Police Station Crash

By WSPYNEWS
WSPY NEWS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says there are no charges so far after a man crashed into the Sycamore Police Station in the 500 block of DeKalb Avenue Wednesday. Police say the vehicle was driven by 37-year-old Benjamin Eisenach, of Hinckley who was heading east on DeKalb Avenue, when for unknown reasons, left the roadway and hit the police station. Eisenach was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. No one was hurt at the police station.

www.wspynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dekalb County, IL
City
Hinckley, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Sycamore, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Charges In Crash#County Police#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#Dekalb Avenue Wednesday#Man#Unknown Reasons#Evaluation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Violations
Related
Illinois Statewjpf.com

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Oswego, ILWSPY NEWS

Area Police Reports for Monday, May 3, 2021

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. DeKalb County Sheriff's Office:. DeKalb County Deputies on Saturday arrested 30-year-old Zackary Booth, of Leland, from the...
Dekalb, ILdekalbcountyonline.com

The City Of DeKalb Welcomes New Police Chief

David Byrd was sworn in on Monday as DeKalb’s new police chief by DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Ron Matekaitis, and Byrd’s mother pinned his badge to his new DeKalb Police uniform. Well-wishers included colleagues from Byrd’s last job at the Illinois State Police, where he was deputy director of...