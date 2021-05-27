No Charges So Far in Sycamore Police Station Crash

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says there are no charges so far after a man crashed into the Sycamore Police Station in the 500 block of DeKalb Avenue Wednesday. Police say the vehicle was driven by 37-year-old Benjamin Eisenach, of Hinckley who was heading east on DeKalb Avenue, when for unknown reasons, left the roadway and hit the police station. Eisenach was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. No one was hurt at the police station.