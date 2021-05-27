Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tornillo, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Tornillo

Posted by 
Tornillo Voice
Tornillo Voice
 5 days ago

TORNILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aDEvvbe00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 96 °F, low 59 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 63 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 97 °F, low 67 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 96 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tornillo Voice

Tornillo Voice

Tornillo, TX
5
Followers
48
Post
266
Views
ABOUT

With Tornillo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tornillo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Tornillo, TXPosted by
Tornillo Voice

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(TORNILLO, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tornillo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Tornillo, TXPosted by
Tornillo Voice

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(TORNILLO, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Tornillo Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Tornillo, TXPosted by
Tornillo Voice

Get weather-ready — Tornillo’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tornillo: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
El Paso County, TXweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Salt Basin; Southern Hudspeth Highlands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southeastern Otero County and Hudspeth County. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is likely and could result in visibilities being reduced below 5 miles.