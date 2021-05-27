Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PS5 restock update: Track today on Twitter, Walmart, Target and more

By Louis Ramirez
Posted by 
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PS5 restock could end the week on an uptick. With the upcoming holiday weekend upon us, retailers might sneak in a PS5 restock during their Memorial Day sales. The chances are slim, but it's worth staying vigilant. So we're here to help you secure PS5 stock when inventory returns, by...

www.tomsguide.com
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
396K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Retailers#Amazon Stock#Release Date#K Udh Blu Ray#Ps5 Digital Edition#Best Buy Best#Gamestop Gamestop#Bj#Sony Direct Store#Amazon Ps5#Sony Twitter#Walmart Check#Wholesale Club#Amazon Amazon#Ps5 Restock Date#Ps5 Restock Tracker#Ps5 Restock Availability#Walmart Ps5#Gamestop Ps5#Ps5 Inventory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Costco
Related
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

PS5 restock update: how to buy the console like these 25,000 people

Our PS5 restock news – updated every day – has helped 25,000 people buy the Sony console when PS5 is in stock. Their secret? They follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider who sends instant PS5 stock alerts – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications – when stores like Target, Best Buy, Walmart and GameStop restock the PS5 in the US. We actually don't expect a restock today, May 22, but as soon as PS5 is for sale, you'll get an alert for Matt Swider.
Video GamesCNET

PS5 restock update: How to buy a PlayStation 5 at Best Buy, Target and other retailers

There have been three PlayStation 5 restocks in the past week, so more people have been able to finally buy Sony's newest console. PlayStation Direct, GameStop and Walmart had more PS5s, but they sold out fast, like they always do. And in the coming week, PlayStation Direct will hopefully come through with some more inventory and we're still waiting on a big restock from Target.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

PS5 restock UK – live: Currys emails VIP PS5 passes, with massive UK stock drop rumoured for June

Update: Currys VIP codes have been sent out. Stock has now sold out at Game, Very, ShopTo and Littlewoods. Read on for more details. The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the latest device.Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK as lockdown measures lift, the situation doesn’t seem to be getting much better.It has become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole...
MLBPosted by
Tom's Guide

PS5 restock sold out at GameStop — where to find inventory next

Update: GameStop is now sold out of all consoles. Make sure to follow our PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock coverage for the latest console drops. GameStop currently has PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. You'll find the links to the GameStop restock below. As usual, the consoles are being sold as bundles with extra controllers, games, and a gift card. If you don't see the "add to cart" button, try opening the link via an incognito web browser.
NFLGamespot

Best Deals Today: Mac Mini, PS5 Charging Station, Persona 5 Strikers, And More

We've reached the end of the week, but the deals haven't stopped. Friday has brought a great deal on the 2020 Mac Mini with Apple's M1 chip at Amazon as well as discounts on a third-party PS5 charging station and great Nintendo Switch storage case. Some of the best deals from earlier in the week are still available, too. Those looking forward to Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin can save on PC preorders at Fanatical. If you need a new pair of headphones, whether that's for gaming or listening to music or podcasts on the go, have excellent options today in the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones ($182) and the Razer Kraken Kitty Headset ($96), both certified refurbished in "like-new" condition. Some great game deals are still available as well--don't miss steep discounts on Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Strikers, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and more. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch owners can grab Hori's Split Pad Pro for a nice price and pick up some Super Mario toys for less while they're at it. Read on for more of today's best gaming, tech, and entertainment deals. Make sure to check back Monday for a new batch of deals.
RetailPlayStation LifeStyle

Walmart Allowing Resellers to Scalp the PS5 For Over $1000 Using its Site

The PS5 is in stock at Walmart… kind of. In an effort to compete with Amazon, Walmart has allowed sellers to set up storefronts on its website in order to sell their products. It turns out that some of those products are PS5 consoles selling for far more than their retail market value, with the PS5 disc version currently listed for over $1000 and the digital going for a hefty $899.
RetailIGN

PS5 India June 2021 Restock: Sony Tells Stores Not To Force Bundles Onto Customers

With June 2021 seeing another wave of PS5 restocks for India, it seems that Sony has finally taken customer feedback seriously. You see, with the PS5’s launch back in February and the recent May restock, many a prospective buyer reached out to IGN India reporting that retailers were forcing them to buy games and accessories along with their purchase — usually two games and a controller or an HD camera. Some stores took it further, wanting their customers to spend close to Rs. 85,000 for the privilege of owning a PS5. As previously reported, June PS5 India restock pre-orders begin from May 27 with delivery from June 7.
Video GamesGamespot

Xbox Series X Restock: GameStop Is Restocking Xbox Bundles Today

GameStop is restocking Xbox Series X (and possibly Series S) bundles today. While we don't know the contents of the bundles yet, we expect it to be a mix of games, controllers, Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, and GameStop gift cards. Once the bundles go live, you'll be able to find them at the link below.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Walmart Has A Serious PS5 Problem On Its Hands

Scalpers ruin almost everything at some point, including "Pokemon." Earlier in 2021, scalpers were one of the biggest problems in players' quests to find next gen consoles, making it nearly impossible for ordinary customers to find and purchase PS5s and the Xbox X|S consoles. Scalpers made an astonishing amount of money on their efforts to snatch up all the available next-gen systems, and even though many scalpers feel they've been "unfairly maligned" in media depictions of the next-gen releases, they continue to become more creative in their attempts to bypass stores' security measures. The latest in a long line of scalping fiascos has occurred at big box chain Walmart, where scalpers are attempting to sell PS5s at an extreme markup.
Video GamesIGN

The Next PS5 India Restock Date Is Sooner Than You Think

Following PS5 India restocks for June 7 delivery selling out in mere seconds, Sony has no plans of slowing down. Sources tell IGN India that another restock is planned for June itself — this would be the first time the PS5 is made available in India twice in the same month. This is likely buoyed by this restock selling out and strong sales earlier in the month in addition to renewed competition from Microsoft with the Xbox Series S, sources say.
RetailIGN

PS5 India Restock Pre-Orders for June 2021: Where to Buy

Flipkart - Rs. 49,990. This time around, it seems that the PS5 Digital Edition may not be coming back for this wave of pre-bookings. When it was available earlier this month for the first batch of restocks, the PS5 Digital Edition was exclusive Sony’s own retailer, ShopAtSC.com. Trying to access the old listing for the Digital Edition currently leads to a 404 error at the time of publishing.
Video GamesGamespot

Best Deals Today: PS5 Games, Switch Exclusives, Gaming Laptops, And More

Wednesday has brought nice discounts on numerous PlayStation games thanks to the launch of the annual Days of Play sale. Many of the best deals from earlier in the week are also still available. GameStop's Memorial Day sale is live and features big discounts on Switch titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Yoshi's Crafted World, and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. PlayStation and Xbox users can save big on some relatively recent releases, including Hitman 3 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Meanwhile, Best Buy has a massive discount on an excellent Alienware gaming laptop as well as deals on multiple monitors and a great Corsair gaming headset. We've rounded up the best gaming, tech, and entertainment deals for Wednesday. Don't forget to check back tomorrow to see what's new for Thursday.