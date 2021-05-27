Jump on Valentine’s rainy forecast today

(VALENTINE, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Valentine Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Valentine:

Thursday, May 27 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 52 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 66 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 68 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 70 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.