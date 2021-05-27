Cancel
Valentine, NE

Jump on Valentine’s rainy forecast today

Valentine Post
 5 days ago

(VALENTINE, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Valentine Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Valentine:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aDEvmuL00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 52 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Valentine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

