Congratulations on your pregnancy! Preparing to welcome a baby and entering the season of parenthood while taking care of yourself can be overwhelming. We are here to help! Here’s a guide to navigate and access the various services Lake Country has to offer both before baby arrives and after. And because everyone just can’t help but offer their advice during this time and through the 4th trimester, we recommend reading this post about setting moms of newborns up for success. It’s important not to forget moms as they learn to nativigate life with a new little one. Moreland OB-GYN Associates has great 4th trimester resources for the mothers here: https://www.morelandobgyn.com/fourth-trimester.