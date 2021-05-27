Cancel
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Taking Steps To Protect Her Own Mental Health Is Inspiring

By Susan Devane y
Vogue
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has been challenging for many in terms of mental health. Maybe that’s why in recent weeks, as restrictions start to ease, conversations around protecting and staying in tune with your state of mind has increased tenfold. Case in point: Michelle Obama speaking of her low-grade depression, while the UK’s youngest MP Nadia Whittome, who has represented the Labour party since 2019, getting signed off work with post-traumatic stress disorder.

