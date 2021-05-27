Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conrad, MT

Conrad Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Conrad News Flash
Conrad News Flash
 5 days ago

CONRAD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DYVa_0aDEvgbz00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain during night

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Conrad News Flash

Conrad News Flash

Conrad, MT
2
Followers
43
Post
277
Views
ABOUT

With Conrad News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conrad, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Mt#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Conrad, MTPosted by
Conrad News Flash

Conrad weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Conrad: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while rain during night; Thursday, May 20: Rain And Snow; Friday, May 21: Light snow likely in the day; while chance rain and snow during night;
Conrad, MTPosted by
Conrad News Flash

Monday has sun for Conrad — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CONRAD, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Conrad. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Conrad News Flash

Get weather-ready — Conrad’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Conrad: Saturday, May 8: Rain and snow likely in the day; while light rain then rain and snow during night; Sunday, May 9: Rain and snow likely in the day; while chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 10: Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 11: Mostly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night;