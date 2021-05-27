Conrad Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CONRAD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain during night High 70 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 28 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 59 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 40 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.