Conrad Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CONRAD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain during night
- High 70 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
