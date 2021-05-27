E-Commerce Growth Platform Wayflyer Secures $76 Million Through Series A Funding Round Led By Left Lane Capital
Wayflyer, a U.S.-based financing and growth platform to e-commerce merchants, announced on Thursday it secured $76 million through its Series A funding round, which was led by Left Lane Capital with participation from DST Global, QED Investors, Speedinvest, and Zinal Growth. Wayflyer reported it raised the investment after advancing more than $150 million since its launch in April 2020 across its three core markets; the U.S., UK, and Australia.www.crowdfundinsider.com