Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(CANISTEO, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Canisteo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canisteo:

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night High 67 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain High 54 °F, low 41 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 54 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.