Canadian, TX

A rainy Thursday in Canadian — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Canadian News Beat
 5 days ago

(CANADIAN, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Canadian Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canadian:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aDEvYV300

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Canadian, TX
With Canadian News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

