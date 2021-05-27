A rainy Thursday in Canadian — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CANADIAN, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Canadian Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canadian:

Thursday, May 27 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 87 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 73 °F, low 57 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 71 °F, low 58 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.