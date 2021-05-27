Cancel
Davenport, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Davenport

Davenport News Flash
DAVENPORT, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aDEvAYr00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy blowing dust in the day; while chance light rain then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 39 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Davenport News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

