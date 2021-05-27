Hawthorne Daily Weather Forecast
HAWTHORNE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
