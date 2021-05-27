Cancel
Hawthorne, NV

Hawthorne Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Hawthorne Times
 5 days ago

HAWTHORNE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aDEupCf00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Hawthorne Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

