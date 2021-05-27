Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby, ND

Rugby Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Rugby Journal
Rugby Journal
 5 days ago

RUGBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aDEuoZA00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of frost then partly sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 55 °F, low 30 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rugby Journal

Rugby Journal

Rugby, ND
2
Followers
40
Post
126
Views
ABOUT

With Rugby Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rugby, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data#Frost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Rugby, NDPosted by
Rugby Journal

Get weather-ready — Rugby’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rugby: Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Rugby, NDPosted by
Rugby Journal

Rugby’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rugby: Wednesday, May 12: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Thursday, May 13: Scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;