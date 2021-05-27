Rugby Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

RUGBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Areas of frost then partly sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night High 55 °F, low 30 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 64 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 29 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 71 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 23 mph



