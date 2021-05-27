Rugby Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RUGBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of frost then partly sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night
- High 55 °F, low 30 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
