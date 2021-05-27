Weather Forecast For Mission
MISSION, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then cloudy during night
- High 48 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
