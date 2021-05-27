Cancel
Mission, SD

Weather Forecast For Mission

Mission Digest
Mission Digest
 5 days ago

MISSION, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aDEungR00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then cloudy during night

    • High 48 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

