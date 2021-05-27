Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Unionville, MO

Daily Weather Forecast For Unionville

Posted by 
Unionville News Alert
Unionville News Alert
 5 days ago

UNIONVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px6TT_0aDEuiGo00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 54 °F, low 41 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Unionville News Alert

Unionville News Alert

Unionville, MO
6
Followers
47
Post
302
Views
ABOUT

With Unionville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Unionville, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Unionville, MOPosted by
Unionville News Alert

Get weather-ready — Unionville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Unionville: Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;