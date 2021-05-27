Daily Weather Forecast For Unionville
UNIONVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly Cloudy
- High 54 °F, low 41 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
