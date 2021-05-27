Daily Weather Forecast For Seymour
SEYMOUR, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.