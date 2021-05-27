Cancel
Meeker, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Meeker

Meeker Times
Meeker Times
 5 days ago

MEEKER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aDEuZH900

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Meeker, CO
ABOUT

With Meeker Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Meeker, COPosted by
Meeker Times

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Meeker

(MEEKER, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Meeker. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."
Meeker, COPosted by
Meeker Times

Meeker is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(MEEKER, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Meeker. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Moffat County, COweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Little Snake, White River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Little Snake; White River RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200 AND 202 Winds are diminishing and relative humidity is beginning to recover. Critical fire weather criteria are no longer being met so will let the Red Flag Warning expire as scheduled.
Delta County, COweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Little Snake, North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Little Snake; North Fork; Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; White River RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200, 202, 207, 290, AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 200 Little Snake Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 202 White River Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will likely become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.
Delta County, COweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Little Snake, Lower Colorado River, North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Little Snake; Lower Colorado River; North Fork; Paradox Valley; White River FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200, 202, 203, 290, AND 292 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 200 Little Snake Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 202 White River Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 203 Lower Colorado River, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will likely become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.
Garfield County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grand Valley, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 16:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Grand Valley; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN MESA COUNTY UNTIL 615 PM MDT At 534 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near the Redlands in between Fruita and Grand Junction, moving northeast at 15 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Grand Junction, Fruita, Redlands, Fruitvale and Orchard Mesa. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 18 and 34. U.S. Highway 50 in Colorado between mile markers 32 and 33.
Delta County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 10:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 11:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Grand Valley; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN DELTA AND NORTH CENTRAL MESA COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 AM MDT At 1030 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles northwest of Palisade to near Grand Junction to 19 miles southeast of Fruita. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. A 48 mph gust was recorded at Grand Junction Airport. Locations impacted include Grand Junction, Palisade, De Beque, Mesa, Skyway, Cameo, Fruitvale, Molina, Clifton, Orchard Mesa, Whitewater and Redlands. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 28 and 63. U.S. Highway 50 in Colorado between mile markers 32 and 55. Colorado 65 between mile markers 30 and 61. Colorado 141 between mile markers 145 and 162.