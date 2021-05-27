Sean Pandya on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

Cancel
Amcon is a renowned name in the cannabis industry that also specializes in architectural electrical, mechanical, and plumbing services. The current CEO Anil Pandya founded the company 35 years ago. However, his son Kishan "Sean" Pandya plans to renovate the existing Amcon facilities to reduce energy consumption for cannabis cultivation by up to 80%.

The recent years have seen a record-breaking rise in cannabis consumption for recreational and medical purposes. The industry has been under constant uncertainty about its future, with investors choosing to hold on to their money. The recent developments, including widespread legalization for medical purposes, have sparked new interest from investors. The increased interest is attributed to the industry predictions that the market will continue to flourish and thrive in the coming years.
Amcon CEO Sean Pandya Assembles Award-Winning Teams for Cannabis Facilities

Many countries have taken the initiative to legalize cannabis for medical purposes and allow it for recreational purposes too. The easing of the laws governing the use of cannabis has opened up the legal cannabis market and recreated skyrocketing demand for both the product and well-engineered facilities to grow cannabis cost-effectively. Cannabis industry players are searching for ways to dramatically increase both scale and efficiency in their operations. Sean Pandya, the CEO of Amcon Consultants Inc, is on the frontline in providing efficient building solutions for the Cannabis industry. Amcon is a licensed Electrical, Mechanical, and plumbing consultancy business located in Sunnyvale, CA. The company was established 35 years ago by Sean's Father, Anil Pandya, and has specialized in electrical, mechanical, and plumbing designs. The company also focuses on complete architectural build-outs for industrial and commercial properties. Amcon Standouts in the industry thanks to their creative designs that come from their teams of well-motivated, innovative, and creative engineers. They are known for designing unique and efficient systems specifically crafted to fit the client's needs and save them from future expenses and costly repairs. Under Sean's leadership, Amcon has transformed from a solid business to an even stronger business. He has revamped traditional business practices and Amcon is doing exceptionally well. He has taken the bold step and established an entire department dedicated to developing cannabis facilities. Amcon is a leader in innovation and technology, and Sean has assembled a team from his award-winning crew to focus on developing buildings and pharmacies for the cannabis industry. He heads the department, and since its inception, they have successfully created several dispensaries to enhance the use of cannabis primarily for medical purposes. His mechanical engineering team's design was recognized with an Edison Award for their hybrid greenhouse for cannabis.
3 Ways to Harness the Power of LinkedIn for Your Gig Career

Confidence is growing and businesses are coming back to life after more than a year of struggle. Hiring is in full swing, and B2B gig workers are competing for project-based work. Nearly 40 percent of U.S. workers have been freelancing during the pandemic, an increase of 2 million since 2019. More than 40 percent of all white-collar workers fall into the gig category, with significant increases across roles such as IT analyst, project manager, marketing manager and data engineer. While the growth is good for those considering a gig career, more gig workers mean more competition for you.
Kira Graves – Passion Is The Key To Success

Business is more exciting than any game! The beauty of it comes from the learning experiences- the trials, the failures, and successful moments. Business as an engagement often presents to us the best tragedies in life: not getting what we want and achieving our objectives. Albert Einstein once advised humanity to never stop questioning: to learn from yesterday, live for today and hope for tomorrow. Kira Graves agrees with these affirmations and insists that there are no secrets to success in business. You just need to have a learning attitude and translate any new knowledge into action.
Experts Suggest 5 Powerful Ways To Declutter Your Mind

Do you ever feel like your brain is too full? Do things seem to be jamming up the gears in your mind? Your head might be cluttered – and it may be spring-cleaning time! Today, we will look at simple ways you can declutter your mind. The brain is a...
Deep Work: Prioritizing Work That Matters

Fascinated by habits and patterns, I started to observe and pay attention to find value in my day-to-day activities — the ones we always do but don’t think about as much. Little did I know, the practices that I brought into my work over the past few years have been researched and proven techniques in Cal Newport’s book Deep Work. It brought joy to know that I’ve been taking the right steps toward a meaningful career and to remove “busyness” from my work dictionary.
21 Mind-Blowing Tips To Increase Concentration Power In Kids

Are you looking for tips to increase concentration power in kids? If so, keep reading. 1. Show ideas following the outline of (1) Who, (2) What, (3) Where, (4) On occasions where, (5) How, and (6) Why. 2. Let the learner record information from lectures and assemblies and make notes...
In a World of Uncertainty, Risk Equals Evolution

Risk is defined in the Merriam-Webster dictionary as “the possibility of loss or injury.” In business we often hear of risk as something that must be “managed” or “handled.” As is the case with many words in this media-driven society (freedom, justice and terrorism, to name a few), the true meaning is recognized by few, and these words have become part of the social psychology as negative terms. That is, terms which have an almost-subliminal negative emotional impact.
Anton Naianzin About His Blogging Career

— A 23-year-old student of a California language school, a blogger with 7 years of experience, the creator of the largest telegram channel about life in America – Anton Naianzin, who shared with us his experience in a blogging career and talked about the pitfalls of his work. Is blogging...
The Power of Your Gut: Why Mindful Eating Matters

The gut, or digestive system, sends signals to the brain based on the food it receives, which can sometimes trigger physical problems. Conditions like acne, depression, and joint pain can all be triggered by an unhealthy gut. A healthy gut can be maintained by following a balanced diet, staying hydrated,...
5 Powerful Tips That Can Help Us Develop a Positive Mindset

Lou Holtz once said, “Things have a way of working themselves out if we just remain positive.” However, some people mistake positive thinking for unrealistic thinking. But again, if people followed the journey to success of some of the most successful people in business and sports closely, they will realize these people committed their minds to positive thinking.
7 Best Habits to Improve Your Mental Health

At a time when innovation and diversity can be particularly fashionable, it’s no surprise that many may see the idea of ​​sticking to a routine as a pass. Multiple studies have shown that establishing routines filled with healthy habits is a great way to move your day forward more efficiently while spending your mental energy and even willpower in the process. A 2015 study on habitual psychology found that people can rely more on habits when stressed, suggesting that building healthy routines can help people maintain physical, mental, and emotional health during stress.
How Collaboration Enhances Entrepreneurial Innovation

To thrive in today’s accelerated business environment, leaders must realize that collaborative settings are vital for success. It is important to build workplaces where everyone gets the opportunity to chime in and play an equal role in discussions that benefit the business. When people with diverse skills and abilities come...
The Winning Formula Profile For The 21st-Century Leader

We need a new definition of what good looks like across a whole range of issues, so we can create a compelling vision for the world we want to live in and the lives we want to lead. We will need to construct new guidelines and principles for our expectations of leaders in society. We will also need to review and refine, even redefine, and place significantly more emphasis on being guided by a more accurate moral and ethical compass founded on solid principles and values. We will need to develop new methods that can be used to test the validity of how we define problems and introduce new methods for their analysis and more rigorously simulate and test the effectiveness of proposed solutions. We also need to redefine what it means to be a citizen of the world so that it’s not just our leaders we hold accountable to new standards but ourselves too.
A Conversation with Francis Van Steenberge About Role Models & Work – Life BalanceA Conversation with Francis Van Steenberge About Role Models & Work – Life Balance

Francis Van Steenberge has been a senior finance professional with fifteen years of demonstrated accomplishments in financial leadership, strategic planning, and accounting at General Electric. He has strong track record of improving business and financial performance through leading process improvement initiatives, driving performance management, and strengthening organizational effectiveness. After moving...
Excellent Time Management Even During Your Business Down Time

Your home-based business success is highly influenced by your efficiency. When you manage your own business from home and you’re a one-person team, you’ve got many tasks that you should perform yourself. At times, however, when you get to do those tasks is determined by the needs of your business. Thus, you’ll have instances when business is frantic, and you’ll have other occasions when business is slow. Any time business is slow, it’s vital that you utilize those downtimes efficiently.
Emotional and Diversity Intelligence are Inseparable

How are Emotional Intelligence and Diversity intertwined with each other as we work to create healthier, more equitable, and diverse workplaces?. Most of us are now aware that Emotional Intelligence matters A LOT in the workplace. People who don’t ‘play well’ with others and worse, are unaware of their impact, fail at alarming rates. This makes our hiring, retention, and firing jobs much more difficult and our workplaces much more toxic and unwelcoming. The EI considerations in hiring - Self Awareness, Self Management, Social Awareness, and Relationship Management are the four essential quadrants where EI competencies matter and what I call “Diversity Intelligence” (DI) plays a key role in each of these four EI quadrants.