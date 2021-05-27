Thursday’s Jazzy Vibes: Willis “Gator” Jackson #BlackAmericanHer/History
It’s been written before, and it will be written, again. Jazz is an art form of imagination. A Black American, musical art form, which highlights the movement of Black American people and our musical patterns. There is nothing like it. However, we have to ensure that we are moving in the right direction, when addressing such musicianship. It’s about improvisation. It’s about finding the ability to navigate through different tiers. It’s about feeling the vibe of the spacing, and matching it’s auras with what people came to hear-how they feel! How do they wish to explore such a domain?thriveglobal.com