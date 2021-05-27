Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Thursday’s Jazzy Vibes: Willis “Gator” Jackson #BlackAmericanHer/History

By Lauren Kaye Clark
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been written before, and it will be written, again. Jazz is an art form of imagination. A Black American, musical art form, which highlights the movement of Black American people and our musical patterns. There is nothing like it. However, we have to ensure that we are moving in the right direction, when addressing such musicianship. It’s about improvisation. It’s about finding the ability to navigate through different tiers. It’s about feeling the vibe of the spacing, and matching it’s auras with what people came to hear-how they feel! How do they wish to explore such a domain?

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Arts#Gator#Jazz Music#Design#Soul Music#Beautiful Music#Art#Improvisation#Black American#Rhythms#Musical Art Form#Art#Thuther N#Auras#Smooth Playing#Decor#Treasures#Imagination#Baby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
MusicThrive Global

What Started As A Name: Bo Diddley #BlackAmericanHer/History360

What began as a character transitioned into a musical performance. It was the claiming of a name. Let’s make it very clear, that names have meaning. Our reason for takinG on a certain name has a reason for it. Now, that can be good or bad. However, in this regard, we are sticking to the retaining of a cultural name.
MusicThrive Global

The Blues Of Little Girls: Ethel Ennis #BlackAmericanHer/History360

When it comes to the aura surrounding the emotions of little girls, how do we often move to understanding their level of gentility and sensitivity? There are lessons, in which are little girls are able to demonstrate for us. Furthermore, they also serve to address that no matter how old we get, the little girls within us are still around. They will always be there. Never leaving our side. Should we ever need to be reminded of our sensitivity, we always have our inner girls to turn to. They are always there; forever cuddled and painted, in blue!
Entertainmentblac.media

BLAC® Summer Jazz Series: Episode 2 Will Hill III

Genius Child by Langston Hughes This is a song for the genius child. Sing it softly, for the song is wild. Sing it softly as ever you can– Lest the song get out of hand. Nobody loves a genius child. Can you love an eagle, Tame or wild? Wild or tame, Can you love a monster Of frightening name? Nobody loves a genius child. Kill him–and let his soul run wild!
Toledo, OHtoledocitypaper.com

The Unknown Jazz Genius

For a brief, shining moment in the mid 1940s, Toledo native Arv Garrison was considered one of the best jazz guitarists in the world. A Toledo resident for most of his life, Garrison was a musician whose adept six string play made him the envy of many in the music community. He recorded with legends like Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, and regularly performed and recorded with his wife, Vivien Garry.
LifestyleThrive Global

Weekend Love Wellness: Jerome Smith #BlackAmericanHer/HistoryMonth360

Life has its complications, does it not? We are told what to do and how to do it. Every day, we wake up in the morning dawn and are given our instructions from the higher ups, in fulfilling the tasks for that day. Work. Work. Take a break. Work some more! That’s how our lives are supposed to go. Right? Wrong. Life is more than back breaking labor, which keeps us in a stagnant state. It’s more than the stresses of every day. Yes! It’s so much more than that. Life is meant for love, and for living! It’s about good living, and what real living is all about! If we sit and contemplate on it, life is all about love; and the manifestation of love’s delight! Love, in all of its authenticity, should be spread and manifested in the lives of billions of people. That’s how it should be done. Unfortunately, so many people are missing out on that. Way too many people, indeed! And that’s where the music comes in!
Moviesthewestsidegazette.com

‘I Am A Man’: The Musical Magic Of History And Tragedy

In 2018, C. Von Parchman and Marty Arnold of 6x Entertainment were searching for something to sink their passion into. Instead of finding an interesting project, a project found them. Noted film producer Floyd Easley asked 6x Entertainment artist Tia P. to pen lyrics for a movie he was producing...
MusicClash

Listen: Thunder Jackson 'S.O.S.'

- - - Thunder Jackson said: “For years, I always felt my struggles with mental health were a challenge I had to overcome alone, when all I needed was to accept the vulnerability, the strength, and the beauty, of asking for help. With S.O.S, a song that once was so personal has become a song for the lost, a song for the found; and a reminder that no one is alone on their journey.”
MinoritiesThrive Global

Spiritual Knowing With, Ruby Elzy! #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #Gospel

When you have experienced the greatest height of Divination, there is nothing left to be said, or done! It’s simply there-written in the poetry of words. Oh! What a blessing it has come to be! You feel it in your Spirit. No scientific formula can prove its existence. It simply doesn’t have that power, and potential to own the market, as it pleases. One of the most spiritual awakenings with the Most High is that relationship is more important than religious ritual. In fact, it’s about the spiritual essence; the connection, at hand. It simply feels better! After all, through a relationship, we find ourselves not being imprisoned by our mistakes. In fact, more and more we move towards an improvement, as it pertains to our relationship with the Creator!
Musickrcu.org

Fat Joe: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Latino hip-hop legend Fat Joe muscled his...
MusicGuitar Player

80 Ways to Play a C Chord – Jimi Hendrix Style

"What would Jimi do?" It's a question I've asked myself countless times over the last four decades, particularly when faced with creating groovy rhythm guitar parts from basic chord charts. Hendrix didn’t really use a lot of different types of chords, but the vocabulary he created with the ones he...
MinoritiesA.V. Club

Oh great, Ellie Kemper is yet another rich white celebrity with a racist past

You may have noticed Ellie Kemper was trending on Twitter. She’s not dead. So she must’ve done something really amazing, right? Wrong! Turns out Kimmy Schmidt isn’t as inoffensive as she seems. A picture began circulating on Twitter showing Kemper as the Queen Of Love And Beauty at the Fair Saint Louis in 1999. You might be wondering what’s so wrong about being crowned queen of some ball. Well, the Fair Saint Louis was previously known as the Veiled Prophet Ball and it is racist as fuck.
New York City, NYBoston 25 News

Photos: Bob Dylan through the years

1961 NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 1961: Bob Dylan wearing a motorcycle hat playing harmonica into a microphone in Columbia Recording Studio for a session in September 1961 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives)
Michigan StateHolland Sentinel

Lord Huron's ‘Long Lost’ album features nostalgic Michigan vibe

There’s no escaping the influence and beauty of northern Michigan when it comes to the music of Lord Huron, which officially unfurled its latest album, “Long Lost,” last week. “A lot of my formative experiences happened up there on a personal level, but also musically, just sitting around singing with...
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

The Artist’s Umbrella Presents Vibes in Bloom: The 40,000 Tulip Show

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Premiere Variety Show returns on Friday, May 21st, 2021 at 7pm. The Artist’s Umbrella will present “Vibes in Bloom” live from Old Town in Lansing, MI. This performance will take place outside, in the large lot behind UrbanBeat, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
Print Magazine

Type Tuesday: The Jazzy Typeface Snare

If the typeface Snare were a person, I'd imagine it'd be from New Orleans, and you'd find it in front of Cafe Du Monde with a trumpet in hand, not to make money, however. They'd probably just want to play for a few smiles. Snare is a font with character,...
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Is Jimi Hendrix a BBC Banned Artist? It’s Not as Easy as the Hackers Make It Look

Is Jimi Hendrix a BBC Banned Artist? It’s Not as Easy as the Hackers Make It Look. Jimi Hendrix gave some of the most famous concerts in rock history during his brief tenure. If his performance at Monterey Pop (1967) wasn’t enough, his closing act at Woodstock (1969) was. Hendrix, on the other hand, had plenty more to offer, including an appearance on Happening For Lulu that allegedly got him kicked off the BBC.
SocietyPosted by
Majic 93.3

Thursday’s Pearls Of Wisdom

Below is a message I sent to my family in our our family group chat…. The enemy doesn’t attack you unless he knows your name. The fact that he knows your name, is proof that you are a threat. The fact that you’re a threat, is proof that you have a promise. EVERY promise is always guarded by a problem big or small. You and I are no exception to birthing pains. We just have to PUSH THROUGH.