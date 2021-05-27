Cancel
Argos, IN

Thursday rain in Argos: Ideas to make the most of it

Argos Times
 5 days ago

(ARGOS, IN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Argos Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Argos:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aDEuVkF00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 59 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Argos Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

