Ds Abhishek shares 3 essential elements for a whopping business setup.

In today’s era, the entire world has gone digital. Almost every business that you see has at least a website and a social media page, if not more. The majority of people rely heavily on advanced digital tools to do business and communicate with each other. Almost every industry is using these digital tools to increase its productivity and efficiency. But where these tools have helped us, they are also a way for hackers and scammers to get to us. They can find creative ways to crack our security and infiltrate our networks. They can also steal tons of confidential and personal information they later use for their nefarious purposes. They could even leak it all online or hold a company hostage and ask for ransom. That is why cybersecurity is more critical now than ever. You might think that you have a small business and aren’t of any interest to hackers, but that is not the case. All companies, large or small scale, are under the constant threat of being hacked. According to research, there is a cyber attack happening every 39 seconds. And ever since we entered the age of the pandemic, these attacks have risen 300%. That is a whopping figure which cannot be ignored.