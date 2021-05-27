Cancel
Oakridge, OR

A rainy Thursday in Oakridge — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Oakridge Times
 5 days ago

(OAKRIDGE, OR) Thursday is set to be rainy in Oakridge, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oakridge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isl0d_0aDEuS6400

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain then rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oakridge, OR
