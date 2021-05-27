Drumming Heartbeat’s Imagination: Granville William “Mickey” Roker #BlackAmericanHer/History360
In the context of Jazz music, the drum is very critical. It’s essential. In fact, there is a reason as to why a song keeps in sync with its very beat. The drumming of Jazz is the very heartbeat of any performance. When the drums play, other instruments, follow! Drums are different! They play their role in highlighting different timbers, in order to create different sounds. That’s the very gist of it! Nevertheless, it’s a role that is in alignment with the centering of a song. Drums are the heart. Bumping along into the movement of improvisation.thriveglobal.com