Onamia, MN

Thursday rain in Onamia: Ideas to make the most of it

Onamia Voice
 5 days ago

(ONAMIA, MN) Thursday is set to be rainy in Onamia, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Onamia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aDEuPRt00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain in the day; while chance light rain then cloudy during night

    • High 44 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 59 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Onamia, MN
ABOUT

With Onamia Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

