The Extended Manager’s Guide for Managing Remote Teams

New Splan Distribution Agreement Provides Streamlined Deployments. PITTSFORD, N.Y., May 27, 2021 – LenelS2 today announced a North America distribution agreement with its OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP) partner, Splan, a next-generation visitor check-in software solutions company. The agreement enables LenelS2 and its value-added reseller network to provide a more comprehensive touchless building access experience that includes visitor management. Splan’s visitor management solution integrates with LenelS2’s market-leading OnGuard® and NetBox™ systems as well as BlueDiamond™ mobile credentials to more fully realize Carrier’s Healthy Buildings Program. LenelS2, the global leader in advanced security systems and services, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.