Why mums don’t network enough

Communication: During the pandemic, daily zooms, huddles and internal communications was and will continue to be extremely important to achieve success. As part of our series about the “Five Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Leader During Turbulent Times”, we had the pleasure of interviewing Richard “Richie” Huffman, founder, president and chief executive officer of Celebree School. He launched the company in 1994, and over the course of two decades has grown Celebree School from a single preschool into 26 locations and Maryland’s largest, privately held chain of childcare centers. Huffman believes in Growing People Big and Small™ — by creating environments that educate and nurture young children and growing and developing leaders within the company, as well as franchisees. He continues to guide the core vision of Celebree, one that embraces change, innovation, and the constant pursuit of self-improvement. Alongside Celebree School’s executive team, Huffman is committed to being a part of each step and supporting the success of every franchise and franchisee’s entrepreneurial journey. Huffman can address setting industry standards within early childhood education, shaping a dynamic corporate culture, franchising, as well as leadership and entrepreneurship.