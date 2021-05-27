5 Secrets Successful People Use to Eliminate Negative Thinking about online dating

I like to get lost. Mentally. When I was younger, I liked to get lost through stories and books. Later on, I preferred something a little more numbing—no, not drugs. Something a little more simple, like television or music, but to an excessive and mind-numbing degree. Ever since I was younger, I never really let myself feel negative emotions, even if it was what I needed. When you’re a kid and you don’t understand what’s happening inside you, all you want to do is turn to the good because good is how you want to see the world and live your world. Thus, you invoke your defense mechanisms, the ideal places you turn to protect yourself from reality.