4-Day Weather Forecast For Shoals
SHOALS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.