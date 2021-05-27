Cancel
Shoals, IN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Shoals

Shoals Dispatch
Shoals Dispatch
 5 days ago

SHOALS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aDEuKHU00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Shoals, IN
ABOUT

With Shoals Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

