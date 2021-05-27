Wishful Knowledge: Richard Allen “Blue” Mitchell #BlackAmericanHer/History360
Trumpets are the sounds of alarms. Since ancient times, they have been the sounds of introductions. When attention to a royal, or person of significance was needed, the trumpets were blown. There is no need for another explanation. Sometimes, the sound was boisterous. Other times, they took on a more delicate touch. Regardless of the tone, the point was to get your attention. It was simply a necessary tool in getting the crowd to focus on you.thriveglobal.com