Onalaska, WA

Thursday set for rain in Onalaska — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Onalaska Post
Onalaska Post
 5 days ago

(ONALASKA, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Onalaska Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Onalaska:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aDEuGka00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 57 °F, low 43 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

