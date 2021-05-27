Thursday set for rain in Onalaska — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ONALASKA, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Onalaska Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Onalaska:

Thursday, May 27 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 57 °F, low 43 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.