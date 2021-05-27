Cancel
Morenci, MI

Morenci Weather Forecast

Morenci Times
 5 days ago

MORENCI, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aDEuFrr00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 53 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Morenci Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

