I haven’t gotten to personally visit any of these Access Centers nor meet any of the students that use them. However, I know that when the Philly Tech Initiative began, less than half of the students at these access centers had headphones. With the funds that the initiative has raised, they were able to distribute gadgets and resources to many more students who were struggling to pay attention in classes because of distracting background noises. Closer to home, I have younger siblings who are trying their best to make the most of online classes and having a hard time despite the fact that we are able to enjoy more privileges than most children in Philadelphia.