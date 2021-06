Career advice is often very easy to find, and almost anyone who has worked for a while will give you a success mantra. Most of the advice provided by professionals is derived from their own experience and field of work, which could be redundant in your context. For one reason, with the rapid digitization, there is a complexity and mass disruption added to the jobs. With the democratization of knowledge in the form of Google, Wikipedia, and LinkedIn, it is much easier to seek advice from professionals in your field. You are not just surviving in your job but thriving for excellence.