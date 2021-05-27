Cancel
Candor, NC

Thursday sun alert in Candor — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Candor Post
Candor Post
 5 days ago

(CANDOR, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Candor:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQIFx_0aDEuBKx00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Candor Post

Candor Post

Candor, NC
With Candor Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

