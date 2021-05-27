Thursday sun alert in Candor — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(CANDOR, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Candor:
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.