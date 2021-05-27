Hollandale Weather Forecast

HOLLANDALE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 89 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night High 85 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 76 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 79 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



