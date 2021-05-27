Daily Weather Forecast For Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 67 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.