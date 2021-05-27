Cancel
Hillsboro, KS

Daily Weather Forecast For Hillsboro

Hillsboro Daily
Hillsboro Daily
 5 days ago

HILLSBORO, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aDEu2Tf00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 67 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hillsboro Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

