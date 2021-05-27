Columbus Daily Weather Forecast
COLUMBUS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.